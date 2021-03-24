Nursing Homes Rebound As Residents Get Vaccines, But Concerns About Staff Hesitancy Remain

Vaccines have helped contribute to a dramatic drop in COVID-19 cases within the nation’s nursing homes. But vaccination rates among long-term care staff are still far lower than those of residents, and that concerns some experts in the field who are working to educate people who are hesitant.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Dr. Morgan Katz, an assistant professor of infectious disease at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. She’s also been an advisor on the COVID-19 response in nursing homes.

