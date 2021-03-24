Motive Still Unknown In Colorado Mass Shooting As National Calls For Gun Control Grow Louder

Nearly two days after the murders of 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, no information has been released on the accused shooter’s motive. According to a police affidavit, the weapon used had been purchased by the 21-year-old suspect just a week before the killing spree.

The shootings have reignited the national conversation on gun control. This morning, Vice President Kamala Harris added her voice, saying it’s time for Congress to act.

Host Tonya Mosley gets the latest from Colorado Public Radio’s Ben Markus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

