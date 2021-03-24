Iowa Congressional Candidate Petitions U.S. House To Review Her Razor-Thin Election Loss

A Democratic House candidate in Iowa whose race was decided by just six votes is appealing to Congress for another ruling on who really won.

Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks was certified as the representative of Iowa’s second congressional district, but Democrat Rita Hart has challenged that result in court. Now she’s taking her case to Washington.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Iowa Public Radio reporter Kate Payne.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.