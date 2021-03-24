Gun Issues On Supreme Court Agenda This Week
New York Times Magazine staff writer and Yale Law School senior research scholar Emily Bazelon joins host Tonya Mosley to discuss two gun-related issues before the U.S. Supreme Court this week.
On Wednesday, justices will hear arguments in a Rhode Island domestic violence case where police seized a man’s guns in his home without a warrant.
And on Friday, justices will decide whether to take up a challenge to a New York state law requiring people who apply for a license to carry a concealed handgun in public prove they have an “actual and articulable” need to do so.
