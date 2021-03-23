What It Means For COVID-19 To Become An Endemic

The pandemic will eventually end, but the coronavirus may be with us for years to come.

Most epidemiologists think the virus will continue to circulate in pockets of the global population even if vaccines severely limit its spread and blunt its worst effects. Scientifically speaking, that would mean the virus has become “endemic.”

Host Callum Borchers speaks with Jennie Lavine, a postdoctoral fellow at Emory University and lead author of a recent Science paper on the topic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.