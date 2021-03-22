The Sometimes Murky Rules On Hiring Employees Who Used Cannabis In The Past

Five White House employees were asked to resign last week and others were reassigned to work remotely because they used marijuana in the past.

This comes despite the Biden administration’s past remarks that it would relax longstanding White House policies so recreational marijuana use wouldn’t automatically disqualify someone from being hired.

Host Callum Borchers talks with Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, about how guidelines on past cannabis use for employees of the White House and other companies are not always clear.

