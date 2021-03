President Biden’s promise to make human rights a pillar of American policy is certain to ignite tension with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte over his brutal drug war. But Biden’s foreign policy team hopes to get Duterte on board to help thwart China’s growing ambitions in the Pacific.

NPR’s Julie McCarthy reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.