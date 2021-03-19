© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Regulators Say AstraZeneca Vaccine Is Safe

Published March 19, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT

Germany is the latest country to resume use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement comes Friday following Thursday’s recommendation by European regulators that the benefits of the shot outweigh the risks.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR’s Frank Langfitt in the United Kingdom, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson is getting the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday as part of the effort there to show it’s safe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.