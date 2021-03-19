IMF Chief Economist Addresses U.S. Inflation Fears As Economy Prepares To Reopen

As stimulus checks roll out across the U.S. — part of President Biden’s $1.9 billion COVID relief package — some economists fear that serious inflation is on the horizon.

Between increased spending and millions returning to work, many predict a return to the inflation woes of the 1970s. The International Monetary Fund, however, assesses that the risk of prolonged inflation is limited.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the IMF, about those limits.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

