FBI Director Christopher Wray On Atlanta Shooting, Domestic Extremism, Rising Hate Crimes
FBI Director Christopher Wray spoke about the bureau’s involvement in the investigation of the Atlanta shooting in an exclusive interview with NPR. Wray also discussed the rising number of hate crimes and the ongoing Capitol insurrection investigation.
We get the latest from NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson.
