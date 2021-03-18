New Tensions Arise Between U.S. And Russia After Biden Calls Putin A 'Killer'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that President Biden’s remarks about him reflect America’s own past and current problems.

Biden was asked in an interview whether he thought Putin is a killer and Biden said “I do.” Moscow then said it’s recalling its ambassador in Washington, D.C., for consultations.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with NPR diplomatic correspondent Michele Kelemen about the implications.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

