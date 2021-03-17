Putin Directed Pro-Trump Interference Efforts In 2020 Election, Report Finds

A new report by U.S. intelligence agencies says Russian President Vladimir Putin likely directed efforts to try to swing last year’s election to Donald Trump. The report also concluded that Iran sought to undercut Trump, and that counter to claims by Trump’s campaign, China did not try to interfere on behalf of President Biden.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

