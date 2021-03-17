Concern Over Fracking Grows In Ohio Alongside The Industry

Fracking for oil and gas production creates an enormous amount of wastewater, some of which is disposed of in underground injection wells. More than half of the wastewater injected in Ohio comes from other states.

Some Ohio officials and residents want more control of the siting of injection wells and how much waste the state accepts. The Allegheny Front’s Julie Grant reports.

