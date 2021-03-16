© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Without Enough Beds, Mental Health Patients Board In Hospitals

Published March 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT
Karin Broadhurst says her son, pictured here in his hospital room, has been boarding for 33 days at Boston Children's Hospital while awaiting an inpatient psychiatric bed anywhere in Massachusetts. (Courtesy)
Karin Broadhurst says her son, pictured here in his hospital room, has been boarding for 33 days at Boston Children's Hospital while awaiting an inpatient psychiatric bed anywhere in Massachusetts. (Courtesy)

A lack of beds and increase in demand has led to many patients with acute mental health problems boarding in hospitals while waiting for a room at a behavioral health center. This is particularly damaging for younger patients and children.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins spoke with one mother whose young son had to wait for more than a month to be transferred to a psychiatric hospital where he could get the care he needs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.