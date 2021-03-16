Remembering Henry Perry, The Barbecue King Of Kansas City

From Texas to North Carolina and Memphis to St. Louis, barbecue is a big deal in this country.

Henry Perry, who was born on this day 147 years ago, changed the barbecue game in Kansas City, Missouri. From member station KCUR, Mackenzie Martin brings us the story of this Black entrepreneur who created an American institution in the early 1900s.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.