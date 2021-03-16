Immigration Attorney Calls For Quicker Progress On The Border

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Tuesday that he’s working around the clock the manage the difficult situation at the Southwest border. He’s referring to the growing surge of unaccompanied minors crossing the border in recent weeks and how it has led to strained resources and overcrowding at border patrol facilities.

Lawyers who interviewed some of these minors say the young migrants are being held in crowded tents while they wait to be transferred, some for more than a week, and that they only get about 20 minutes a day outside in the sun.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Efrén Olivares, deputy legal director for the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Immigrant Justice Project who has worked on this issue in the past.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

