Most Grammys Per Single Lady — Beyoncé's 28th Win Sets A New Record

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Last night, Queen Bey officially became Grammy royalty with her 28th win for Best R&B performance of "Black Parade." Beyonce broke the record for most Grammys won by a female artist and tied with legendary record producer Quincy Jones for most wins by any performer. And, of course, she was thrilled.

(SOUNDBITE OF 63RD GRAMMY AWARDS)

BEYONCE: This is so overwhelming. I've been working my whole life since 9 years old, and I can't believe this happened. It's such a magical night.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

She was nominated for best song of the year and best record of the year twice for "Black Parade" and "Savage Remix" and lost both to H.E.R. and Billie Eilish, respectively. This is not the first time that Beyonce has been passed over for the four major award categories.

CHANG: No. In fact, her only career win in one of the four major categories was song of the year in 2010 for "Single Ladies." For fans, these latest snubs seem like an injustice. But last night was all about celebrating.

KELLY: Yeah. Two of Beyonce's wins were for "Savage Remix," her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. When they accepted the award for best rap song, Megan praised Beyonce as a lifelong example.

(SOUNDBITE OF 63RD GRAMMY AWARDS)

MEGAN THEE STALLION: I love her work ethic. I love the way she is. I love the way she carries herself. And my mama will always be like, Megan, what would Beyonce do?

KELLY: What would Beyonce do? Maybe just keep raking in hardware, 28 and counting.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BLACK PARADE")

BEYONCE: (Singing) I'm goin' back to the South. I'm goin' back, back, back, back. Where my roots ain't watered down, growin', growin' like a Baobab tree. Of life on fertile ground, ancestors put me on game, ankh charm on gold chains...