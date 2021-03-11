Former Alabama AG Urges A New Trial To Prove Death Row Inmate's Innocence

Alabama’s attorney general from 1971 to 1979 says an innocent man is on death row in the state. Bill Baxley, a lifelong defender of the death penalty, says this man must not be executed.

Baxley joined eight former prosecutors and two former chief justices of Alabama calling for Toforest Johnson‘s conviction to be set aside and for him to be granted a new trial.

Baxley joins host Peter O’Dowd.

