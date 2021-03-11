During Spring Break, Miami Bar Owner Still Cautious When It Comes To COVID-19

Spring breakers have arrived in Florida even as the risks from COVID-19 remain. Florida has no statewide mask mandate and no limits on capacity.

But some local governments have made their own rules, and some business owners are taking precautions into their own hands.

That includes Adam Gersten, owner of Gramps, a bar in Miami. Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley spoke with him earlier in the pandemic and welcomes him back for an update.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.