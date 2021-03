Tessa Walker Linderman, co-leader of Alaska’s COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss the move to allow anyone over age 16 who lives or works in Alaska to get vaccinated, and why Alaska has one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. so far.

