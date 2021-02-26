Documentary Remembers A World War II Loss Through The Eyes Of Former Resistance Fighter 'Colette'

The documentary “Colette” is on the shortlist for an Academy Award.

The film tells the story of 92-year-old Colette Marin-Catherine, a former member of the French Resistance who refused to set foot in Germany after her brother, who was also in the resistance, was captured and killed. But in 2019, Marin-Catherine, accompanied by a young historian named Lucie Fouble, goes to see the concentration camp where her brother died.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Colette, with translation provided by the film’s producer Alice Doyard.

