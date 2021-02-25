© 2021 WYPR
Remembering A Vietnam War Veteran And An Education Advocate Who Both Lost Their Lives To COVID-19

Published February 25, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST
We remember Ivan Forbis (right), a Vietnam veteran, and Maurice Ojwang Sr., a Kenyan immigrant and staunch education advocate, both of who died in 2020 from COVID-19. (Courtesy)

We’ve been taking the time this week to hear more about some of the 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19.

In Thursday’s tribute, Marylee Bendig of Groveport, Ohio, tells us about her brother, Ivan Forbis, a Vietnam War veteran who had been living in a long-term care facility and died in December.

We also hear from Maurice Ojwang Jr. of New York City about his father, Maurice Ojwang Sr., a Kenyan immigrant and staunch advocate for education who died last April.

