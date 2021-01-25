Biden Aims To Close Loopholes In Federal 'Buy American' Provisions

Updated at 5:03 p.m. ET

President Biden signed an executive action on Monday that administration officials say will close loopholes in "Buy American" policies for the federal government.

The measure is part of Biden's promised push to boost U.S. manufacturing and continues his efforts to sign a slew of executive actions, covering an array of issues, during his first days in office.

"When we buy American, we'll buy from all of America. That includes communities that have historically been left out of government procurement," Biden said. "Black, Brown, Native American, small businesses and entrepreneurs in every region of the country."

Biden's order creates a new position in the White House's budget office that will oversee the implementation of "Buy American" provisions, and the president will direct a review of waivers granted for these rules. In a call with reporters Sunday, administration officials said the federal government would also update criteria for how much of a product must be made in the United States to be considered an "American" good.

Former President Donald Trump also issued "Buy American" rules early in his administration. But some manufacturing groups complained the regulations were not adequately enforced and did not result in real changes.

Biden administration officials argued Sunday their new measures have clear deadlines and goals that will achieve results.

The officials added that the executive action is part of a process to shore up critical supply chains that have been exposed as weak by the COVID-19 pandemic.

