Earthquake Hits Off Massachusetts Coast, Felt Widely Throughout New England

A rare earthquake occurred off the coast of Massachusetts on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, but no serious injuries or damage haas been reported.

The magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit around 9:10 a.m. local time, a few miles off the coast of New Bedford, Mass., in Buzzards Bay.

Residents across parts of Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island reported feeling the quake.

Paul Caruso, a geophysicist with the Geological Survey, told The New York Times that the agency does not expect significant damage from the earthquake.

"Earthquakes in this area are commonly felt very far away because the rocks in this area are very contiguous, very old, so they transmit the energy very well from earthquakes," Caruso said.

