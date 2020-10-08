51 Arrested In Minneapolis Protests Following Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin's Release

Police in Minneapolis say more than four dozen people were arrested during protests Wednesday night. Demonstrators descended on downtown streets following the release of a former Minneapolis police officer who faces murder charges in the killing of George Floyd in May.

Officials said Thursday that Minneapolis police and other law enforcement agencies made 51 arrests overnight, including one person charged with a felony and another with fourth-degree assault. The rest were misdemeanors.

Derek Chauvin, the former officer who is facing charges of second-degree and third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd's killing, was released after posting $1 million bond. Chauvin is the officer seen in the Memorial Day cellphone video kneeling on the neck of Floyd for several minutes, video that help spark nationwide protests against police brutality.

Three other former Minneapolis police officers on the scene with Chauvin that day face lesser charges.

Demonstrators marched Wednesday through the southern part of the city, including the neighborhood where Floyd was killed, according to Minnesota Public Radio. It added that the protesters eventually made their way to the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct.

One arrest was apparently on suspicion of assault on a law enforcement official.

The Star Tribune reported about 300 people took part in Wednesday's demonstrations that were largely peaceful. The newspaper said another protest is planned for Thursday evening outside the Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis.

