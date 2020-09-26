Fresh Air Weekend: Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Inside Trump's Businesses

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin On Hope, Suffering And Verdi's 'Requiem':Nézet-Séguin chose Verdi's Requiemfor his 2012 inaugural performance as music director of the Philadelphia Orchestra. He says the piece now helps him find a sense of connection during the pandemic.

Country Singer Mickey Guyton Opens Up About Race And Gender In 'Black Like Me': Guyton's hit song, off her EP Bridges, is about feeling like a stranger in one's own land. The issues Guyton raises pose new challenges — not just to country music, but to our country itself.

'White House, Inc.' Author: Trump's Businesses Offer 'A Million Potential Conflicts': Dan Alexander of Forbes examines the president's sprawling business interests in a new book. He says Trump has broken a number of pledges he made about how he would conduct business while in office.

