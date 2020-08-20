© 2021 WYPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Read The Indictment Against Steve Bannon

By NPR Staff
Published August 20, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT
The indictment against former White House strategist Steve Bannon is related to fundraising for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The indictment against former White House strategist Steve Bannon is related to fundraising for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Steve Bannon, a former adviser to President Trump, was indicted along with three others on Thursday in connection to an online fundraising campaign called "We Build the Wall." The campaign was advertised as an effort to build a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico, and according to federal prosecutors in New York, "hundreds of thousands of donors" were allegedly defrauded in the scheme. Read the indictment below:

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff