Photos: Explosion Leaves Beirut In Shatters As Cleanup Begins

An enormous explosion shook Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday. At least 100 people are dead and thousands more people were hurt, according to officials. The death toll is expected to rise as searches are underway for people who have been reported missing.

Buildings collapsed and glass shattered as helicopters and firefighters doused the flames in the city's port. On Wednesday, residents are assessing the damage and beginning to clean up the debris in the Lebanese capital.

Hussein Malla / AP / An army helicopter drops water at the scene of Tuesday's massive explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut on Wednesday. Residents of Beirut awoke to a scene of utter devastation on Wednesday, a day after a massive explosion sent shock waves across the Lebanese capital, killing dozens of people and wounding thousands.

Marwan Tahtah / Getty Images / A man looks out of the collapsed facade of an apartment on Wednesday. It was damaged by an explosion a day earlier.

Joseph Eid / AFP via Getty Images / People clean up debris in Saint George Maronite Cathedral on Wednesday after a massive explosion occurred in Beirut on Tuesday.

STR / AFP via Getty Images / Women wearing face masks and gloves stand amid the rubble in Beirut's Gimmayzeh commercial district on Wednesday. The area was heavily damaged by the previous day's powerful explosion.

Aziz Taher / Reuters / On Wednesday, a man removes broken glass scattered on the carpet of a mosque damaged in Tuesday's blast in Beirut.

