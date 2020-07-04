Fresh Air Weekend: 'Hamilton' Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda; Christine Baranski

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'The Past Isn't Done With Us,' Says 'Hamilton' Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda: A film of the original Broadway production of Hamilton, taped in 2016,begins streaming on Disney+ on Friday. Miranda, who stars in the title role, says the production is as timely as ever.

Christine Baranski On Putting Up A 'Good Fight' During 'This Dystopian Era': Baranski started her career in theater and now stars as a progressive lawyer in The Good Fight."I was a passionate acting student and nothing was going to stop me," the Emmy Award-winning actor says.

