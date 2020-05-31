Photos: Protests In Response To The Death Of George Floyd Shake The Nation

Demonstrators and police clashed this weekend as anguish and rage swept through cities across the U.S. in response to the death of George Floyd. Protesters were tear-gassed, police cars destroyed, buildings vandalized and businesses looted in some of the nation's worst civil unrest in years.

Here's a look at some of the cities.

Jason deBruyn / WUNC / Police officers stand in a line amid protesters in Raleigh, N.C.

/ Jim Urquhart for NPR / People take pictures of a destroyed Wells Fargo bank branch in Minneapolis during continued demonstrations on Saturday against the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Bryan R. Smith / AFP via Getty Images / At a rally on Saturday, protesters march and carry signs in New York's West Village as they demonstrate in outrage over the death of George Floyd.

Mark Felix / AFP via Getty Images / George Floyd's niece Gabrielle Thompson (center) cries as she hugs another woman during a Justice for George Floyd event in Houston on Saturday.

Darron Cummings / AP / Protesters sit at an intersection during a protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. Taylor, a black woman, was fatally shot by Louisville police in her home in March.

/ Jim Urquhart for NPR / A couple wears masks that read "I Can't Breathe" during a demonstration in Minneapolis on Saturday.

Ariana Drehsler / AFP via Getty Images / A man kicks a damaged police vehicle in Los Angeles on Saturday following a protest against the death of George Floyd. Clashes broke out and major cities imposed curfews as America began another night of unrest on Saturday.

Pedro Pardo / AFP via Getty Images / Portraits of George Floyd have become a fresh symbol of police brutality against black people, and a sign reading, "Racism kills, here, there and all over the world," hung on the fence of the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City on Saturday.

/ Jim Urquhart for NPR / A woman is pepper-sprayed by law enforcement in Minneapolis during a demonstration against the death of George Floyd.

/ Jim Urquhart for NPR / A woman is assisted after being struck with pepper spray by law enforcement in Minneapolis.

Brynn Anderson / AP / Demonstrators are detained by police during a protest in Atlanta. The protest started peacefully earlier in the day before demonstrators and police clashed.

Matt Slocum / AP / A man walks past a vandalized business during the Justice for George Floyd protest in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images / A firecracker thrown by protesters explodes among police officers near the White House.

Coleman Jennings / Virginia Public Media / Protesters gather in Richmond, Va., on Saturday night.