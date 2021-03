Authorities in South Korea said Wednesday that they had no immediate plans to revive strict social distancing rules despite a spike in cases linked to nightclubs in Seoul.

Host Tonya Mosley gets the latest from NPR’s Anthony Kuhn (@akuhnNPRnews) in Seoul.

