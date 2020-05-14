Ashley McBryde: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

We were scheduled to host a Tiny Desk performance by Arkansas-born country singer Ashley McBryde on March 31. Obviously, we had to postpone McBryde's visit, but lucky for us, she didn't push back the release of her stellar second album, Never Will, which came out April 3. For her Tiny Desk (home) concert, McBryde and her bandmates isolated and washed their hands before coming together to perform one of our Best Songs Of 2019, "One Night Standards," and three more gorgeous songs from Never Will. In particular, "Hang In There Girl" — which opens both the album and this set — is a perfect song for this moment, not that there's ever a wrong time to hear someone sing, "Trust me when I say, you're doing fine."

SET LIST

"Hang In There Girl"

"One Night Standards"

"Velvet Red"

"Sparrow"

