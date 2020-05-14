Americans Start To Feel Quarantine Fatigue

The New York Times found that 25 million more Americans left the house on an average day last week compared to the previous six weeks, and many are wondering how much longer they will be expected to quarantine.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson speaks with Julia Marcus (@JuliaLMarcus) is an infectious disease epidemiologist and assistant professor at Harvard Medical School, who recently wrote about the idea of quarantine fatigue in The Atlantic.

