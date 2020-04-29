Share Your Story: Remembering Service Workers Lost To COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, many are being touched by the deaths of family and friends.

NPR is planning a project to remember people who have died of the novel coronavirus as they continued to work outside their homes in service to others. Did your loved one work in a service capacity — from providing critical health care to collecting recycling to working checkout at a grocery store?

We'd like to hear a story from you about this person — to help you share a special memory.

If you'd like to join us in this project, please fill out the form below. There's a place to upload a photo, audio or video if you have it.

We will be in touch.

