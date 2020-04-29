© 2021 WYPR
Share Your Story: Remembering Service Workers Lost To COVID-19

By Meghan Collins Sullivan
Published April 29, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT
Health care workers light candles outside Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City on April 10 as they mourn and remember their colleagues who have died during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, many are being touched by the deaths of family and friends.

NPR is planning a project to remember people who have died of the novel coronavirus as they continued to work outside their homes in service to others. Did your loved one work in a service capacity — from providing critical health care to collecting recycling to working checkout at a grocery store?

We'd like to hear a story from you about this person — to help you share a special memory.

If you'd like to join us in this project, please fill out the form below. There's a place to upload a photo, audio or video if you have it.

We will be in touch.

Your submission will be governed by our generalTerms of UseandPrivacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Coronavirus In Maryland And Abroad
