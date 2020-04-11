Bandanas, Balaclavas, Bra Straps: How People Are Answering Call To Cover Their Faces

With health officials now urging all Americans to cover their faces in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and a growing list of places requiring it, millions of people are getting creative to try and do their part — pulling out sewing kits, ripping up T-shirts and repurposing everything from vacuum filters to old bras. Seriously.

Face coverings don't need to be works of immaculate engineering, health officials say. Save the surgical masks and coveted N95 masks for the health care workers dealing with the pandemic.

For the rest of us, a simple piece of cloth covering mouth and nose will go a long way. Many people who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic and a cloth mask, worn properly, can help keep them from unknowingly spreading the disease.

But many NPR listeners and followers on Twitter and Facebook are not simple people. Some have gone to extraordinary lengths to protect themselves and the people around them. Others are channeling their inner artisan.

I made these masks from fabric I had on hand (I am a quilter by hobby). I gave them to my family members and four dozen were taken to a nearby hospital and clinic where my son-in-law is a physician. pic.twitter.com/m9NSEFTkqc — Carmen Duroni Kirchoff (@cpachik) April 8, 2020

Repurposed my hubbies dress shirts that were in the donation bin and just used hair elastics since you can’t find elastic anywhere. I’ve made them for friends and extended family. pic.twitter.com/k79uau2z4D — Carrie Brindza (@cmbrindza) April 8, 2020

Many more are supporting their local businesses - or helping people "mask up" through charity work.

Others are making a fashion statement.

Yes. Tryin’ to be scary enough to keep people away. pic.twitter.com/iVKX74LgC4 — Richard Smith (@beaverdick2) April 8, 2020

Or bringing Westworld to life.

We're going with the western bandit motif here in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/v25SbF6fB7 — Bobby Friel (@x_friel) April 8, 2020

For some, an old T-shirt or scarf does the trick.

Also used an extra large scarf to wrap it all around my face and head pic.twitter.com/tVh0yXCjtn — 💙 🎶 (@NEELM4NI) April 8, 2020

Others are putting in a bit more effort.

Print mask in resin. Cut changeable filter from home AC filter. Weather stripping for comfort/seal. pic.twitter.com/90cEAcqU9j — Bruce Logan (@BruceKLogan) April 8, 2020

For one, years of being a pack rat finally paid off.

Repurposed a part of a sheet leftover from making a shower curtain 30 years ago and a pillow case for the inner lining from last century- Pack Rat’s win! pic.twitter.com/JbpBYrqPFf — Janet G (@JanetCGriff) April 8, 2020

Simple or not, health experts agree that wearing a face mask really can help curb the spread of the coronavirus. So pull out that musty sweater or tear up a bed sheet. At the least, you'll be ready for next Halloween.

