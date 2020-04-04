COMIC: Grocery Workers Are Essential, And Feeling The Strain

From produce clerks to personal shoppers to warehouse stockers, millions of grocery workers across the U.S. are keeping food on the shelves throughout this pandemic for those of us hunkering at home. Their work is essential — needed and valued — and yet, many say they don't feel safe.

Just this week, workers at Amazon and Instacart demanded better protections, including paid sick leave and ready access to personal protective supplies, such as hand sanitizer and wipes.

Visual journalist Sarah Mirk checked in with a sampling of grocery workers from across the nation to hear more about their experiences on the job in recent weeks and what they say needs to change.

/ Sarah Mirk for NPR /

