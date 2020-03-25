Coronavirus Podcast Playlists: Manage Stress And Stay Informed

NPR is curating two podcast playlists to help you manage anxiety and stay informed during the coronavirus pandemic.

How To Stay Busy And Manage Anxiety

You can stream this playlist viaSpotifyandNPR One.

Working from home. Homeschooling your kids. Financial uncertainty. Quarantine. Social distancing. These are just some of the stressful and sometimes overwhelming situations that people are handling in the time of the coronavirus.

To help you manage, NPR curated a playlist of podcast episodes from across public radio that cover everything from tips to help you keep busy to recommendations on how to stay entertained — cooking tips, music recommendations, a streaming guide and more.

Coronavirus News From NPR

You can stream this playlist viaSpotify.

The news on the coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) is moving quickly and it's hard to keep track of the latest. To make staying informed easier, we've created a Spotify playlist with the most recent NPR podcast episodes covering the impact of COVID-19 on all facets of society.

Updated daily, this playlist, with episodes from NPR podcasts such as Coronavirus Daily, Life Kit and Short Wave, will answer your coronavirus-related questions, give you context and keep you connected to the news you need.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.