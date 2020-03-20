America's Shopping List: Here's What We're Buying The Most

As shutdowns and cancellations became more widespread last week, buyers continued stocking up on disinfectants and canned goods (and so much oat milk!). As anyone who went shopping can attest, there was also a run on toilet paper.

But according to Nielsen, Americans also increasingly bought snacks for stress-eating — like potato chips and chocolate. And they were filling the fridge with fresh produce and perishables like meat and eggs.

No parties means no vegetable party platters, though. Also not in the shopping cart: Sunscreen. (Remember, unless you're under a shelter-in-place order, you can go outside, as long as you avoid other people!)

Here are some of the items that have seen big sales increases, according to Nielsen.

Don't see the graphic above? Click here.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.