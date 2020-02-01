Fresh Air Weekend: 'Just Mercy' Attorney Bryan Stevenson; Musician Amy Rigby

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Just Mercy' Attorney Asks U.S. To Reckon With Its Racist Past And Present: Bryan Stevenson built a museum and monument in Alabama dedicated to slavery and its legacy. "We need to create institutions in this country that motivate more people to say 'Never again,' " he says.

'The Assistant' Helps Explain How Predatory Behavior Stays Hidden: A young woman grows increasingly uncomfortable working for a movie mogul reminiscent of Harvey Weinstein. The drama explores how easy it is for powerful people to exploit absolute authority.

'I Was Singing For My Life': Amy Rigby On Mixing Music And Motherhood:Rigby's memoir, Girl to City,tracks how a Catholic girl from Pittsburgh became part of the New York punk scene — and invented and reinvented herself as a performer, songwriter and a mother.

