MAP: Confirmed Cases Of COVID-19

Since the coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December, the infectious respiratory disease has spread rapidly within the country and to neighboring countries and beyond.

There are now more than 528,800 cases worldwide as of March 27. The U.S. has over 83,836 confirmed cases.

Such cases are typically in an individual who had recently been in Wuhan, where the virus was first identified. The virus is marked by symptoms such as fever and pneumonia.

Wuhan, a city in central China, is home to 11 million people and is a major rail and road hub. Its international airport has direct flights to airports in many countries, including John F. Kennedy in New York and the San Francisco airport. Wuhan also has the country's largest inland port on the Yangtze River.

