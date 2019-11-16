Fresh Air Weekend: Reese Witherspoon; Judd Apatow

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'From Book To Script To Screen,' Reese Witherspoon Is Making Roles For Women:Frustrated by the lack of leading roles for female actors, Witherspoon decided to start her own production company. Her new project, The Morning Show,takes on sexual harassment in the news industry.

DaBaby's Humor-Infused 'Kirk' Is Among 2019's Best Hip-Hop Albums:Few rappers have been as entertaining to listen to this year as DaBaby. In the often hyper-masculine context of hip-hop, his new album proves he's not afraid to be goofy.

After Comic Garry Shandling's Death, Judd Apatow Found Zen In His Diaries:"He completely changed my life," Apatow says of his mentor. It's Garry Shandling's Book, which Apatow edited, explores the insecurities and personal trauma that Shandling turned into comedy.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

'From Book To Script To Screen,' Reese Witherspoon Is Making Roles For Women

DaBaby's Humor-Infused 'Kirk' Is Among 2019's Best Hip-Hop Albums

After Comic Garry Shandling's Death, Judd Apatow Found Zen In His Diaries

Copyright 2021 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.