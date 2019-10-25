Trump Says He May Put His Washington Hotel On The Market

Eric Trump says his family may be willing to sell the lease on the historic Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C., because of criticism the president uses the property to profit off his office.

"People are objecting to us making so much money on the hotel and therefore we may be willing to sell," he said in a statement released today.

In the statement, Eric Trump said the Trump Organization looks forward to working with Jones Lang Lasalle, a commercial real estate firm, to try to sell the property.

"Since we opened our doors, we have received tremendous interest in this hotel and as real estate developers, we are always willing to explore our options," Trump said.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the family is hoping to sell the property for $500 million, which would be one of the highest-priced deals in the history of the hotel industry.

The Trump International is located in the Old Post Office building, which is owned by the federal government. It was leased to Trump well before he took office.

The hotel regularly plays host to diplomats, lobbyists and other Washington power players, in what critics say can be an attempt to buy influence with the president.

In his statement Eric Trump lavishly praises the property, calling it "the finest anywhere in the world." He also defends his father, saying he has repeatedly turned away business opportunities while in the White House.

"He has made countless voluntary sacrifices, and while none of them are legally required, his commitment to turn away significant business during his time in office, is undoubtedly a selfless act and a major sacrifice," he said.

