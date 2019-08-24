Fresh Air Weekend: Cave Diver Jill Heinerth; Character Actor Stephen Root

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Cave Diver Risks All To Explore Places 'Where Nobody Has Ever Been':"The big picture of survival is sometimes so hard to see, but we always know what we can do to make the next best step toward survival," says cave diver, photographer and memoirist Jill Heinerth.

'Brittany Runs A Marathon' Is Formulaic, But Victorious At The Finish Line:The underdog comedy, which centers on a hard-partying woman who signs up for the New York City Marathon, proves that even a predictable plot can be hard to resist if it's well executed.

Stephen Root On 'Barry,' 'Office Space' And Why 'Less Is More' In Acting:After appearing in nearly 800 TV episodes and 100 films, the noted character actor received his first Emmy nomination for his role as a handler to a hitman in the HBO series Barry.

