Fresh Air Weekend: Rodney Evans; Jia Tolentino; Gender Neutral Pronouns

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Vision Portraits' Filmmaker Wanted To Chronicle Other Artists Who Are Blind:Filmmaker Rodney Evans is still making movies, despite having lost much of his vision. His new documentary is about how he and three other blind or visually impaired artists continue to do their work.

Opinion: Even A Grammar Geezer Like Me Can Get Used To Gender Neutral Pronouns: For anyone struggling to use "they" as a singular pronoun, linguist Geoff Nunberg says: Just practice. He believes human language processing capacity is far more adaptable than people realize.

'New Yorker' Writer Fears We're Fooling Ourselves In The Internet's 'Trick Mirror': In her new book of essays, culture writer Jia Tolentino explores how social media shapes identity, public discourse and political engagement — particularly for millennials such as herself.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

