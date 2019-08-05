Man's Recycling Mistake Nearly Gave New Meaning To 'Going Green'

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you work at a recycling facility, you're probably used to seeing valuable stuff thrown away. But what about an old shoe box filled with $23,000 in cash? Such a box was found at a facility in California. And it apparently belongs to a man who didn't need a shoe box anymore until he realized he'd put his life savings in there. Employees spotted the box and recovered all but $320 for a man for whom taking out the trash will likely never be a casual chore again. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.