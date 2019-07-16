Move Objects With Your Mind? We're Getting There, With The Help Of An Armband

Don't see the video? Click here.

In the latest episode of Future You, check out an armband that lets you control tech devices with your mind. This is not a brain implant or even a headset. It's an armband that reads neuron activity to let you move objects in digital space. Then it goes further, giving you mental control of physical robots too. Think "the Force" from Star Wars.

Could this fundamentally change the way we interact with our devices? The scientists and engineers behind it say that if this kind of intention-powered technology takes off, clunky keyboards and tiny smartphone screen buttons will be a thing of the past. Instead of controlling our tech with voice or touch, we'd control it with our thoughts.

