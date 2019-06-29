Fresh Air Weekend: '5B' Goes Inside America's 1st AIDS Ward; Ramy Youssef

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

1st AIDS Ward '5B' Fought To Give Patients Compassionate Care, Dignified Deaths:A new documentary tells the story of America's first inpatient unit dedicated to the care of people with AIDS. Nurse Cliff Morrison helped create 5B in 1983, and worked on it with Dr. Paul Volberding.

Imagine There's No Beatles: 'Yesterday' Proves Too Clumsy For Its Clever Conceit:The breezy rom-com is set in a world where only one man remembers the fab four. The film so takes our affection for The Beatles for granted that it never bothers to give the music a proper showcase.

Comic Ramy Youssef On Being An 'Allah Carte' Muslim: 'You Sit In Contradictions':In the semi-autobiographical show, Ramy,Youssef plays a practicing Muslim who's torn between his faith and his desire to fit in. "Everyone has a code," he says of the compromises his character makes.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

