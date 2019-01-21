PHOTOS: Super 'Blood Moon' Wows
The huge, red moon awed viewers across the Americas and parts of western Europe and Africa on Sunday night and early Monday morning.
It was the only total lunar eclipse of the year, a "blood moon" in which sunlight leaking around the edges of the Earth makes the moon appear red. And it was also a supermoon, when a full moon appears larger than usual because it has neared the closest point to Earth in its orbit.
Some people even hailed the lunar spectacle as a "super blood wolf moon," or various permutations of those four words. That's because "wolf moon" is the traditional name for January's full moon.
The simultaneous phenomena made for a thrilling sight that lasted more than three hours from start to finish if you were lucky enough to see the whole thing:
Bloodmoon spotting in #Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/F2tRyj60G8— Amsterdam Explorer (@Amsterdamexplor) January 21, 2019
The Super Wolf Blood Moon passes over the top of One World Trade Center in New York City tonight.#newyorkcity #nyc #newyork @OneWTC @oneworldnyc @wtcupdates #SuperWolfBloodMoon @agreatbigcity #supermoon pic.twitter.com/lv6L1q9TUH— Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) January 21, 2019
This morning at 4.52am there was a Total Lunar Eclipse of the Blood Moon 🌒 Perfectly visible under Cornwall’s clear skies, a few early birds were very lucky to catch it. This stunning shot through Roche Rock was taken by Tom Last 👌#TotalLunarEclipse #bloodmoon pic.twitter.com/dXzhoUomYe— Cornwall LIVE (@CornwallLive) January 21, 2019