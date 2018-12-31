WATCH: New Year's Eve Revelers Gather In Times Square

New Year's Eve parties have kicked off around the world, including the famous gathering in New York's Times Square.

Hundreds of thousands of revelers are expected to gather there to watch the ball drop and ring in 2019 — and this year, according to the organizers, it's covered in 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles.

They'll also watch performances by stars such as Snoop Dogg, Sting, Bebe Rexha, Paulina Rubio, New Kids on the Block and Christina Aguilera. You can watch for yourself below or by clicking here:

