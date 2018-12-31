© 2021 WYPR
WATCH: New Year's Eve Revelers Gather In Times Square

By Merrit Kennedy
Published December 31, 2018 at 5:05 PM EST
The New Year's Eve ball that will be lit and sent up a 130-foot pole atop One Times Square to mark the start of the 2019 new year in Times Square, New York.
New Year's Eve parties have kicked off around the world, including the famous gathering in New York's Times Square.

Hundreds of thousands of revelers are expected to gather there to watch the ball drop and ring in 2019 — and this year, according to the organizers, it's covered in 2,688 Waterford crystal triangles.

They'll also watch performances by stars such as Snoop Dogg, Sting, Bebe Rexha, Paulina Rubio, New Kids on the Block and Christina Aguilera. You can watch for yourself below or by clicking here:

Merrit Kennedy
Merrit Kennedy is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She covers a broad range of issues, from the latest developments out of the Middle East to science research news.
