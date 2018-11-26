First Lady Decks The White House Halls

2 of 10 — At 18 feet tall, the official White House Christmas tree is dressed in over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with the name of each state and territory, and is on display in the Blue Room.

At 18 feet tall, the official White House Christmas tree is dressed in over 500 feet of blue velvet ribbon embroidered in gold with the name of each state and territory, and is on display in the Blue Room.